World

Calgary couple escapes house fire without injury: fire department

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 12:00 am
Crews respond to a house fire in Calgary Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Crews respond to a house fire in Calgary Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tim Webber / Global News

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after a garage fire spread into a home in Chinook Park Tuesday night.

Officials said the couple was able to get out of the two-storey home on their own, before crews arrived.

Read more: Calgary fire crews battle apartment blaze

According to a news release Tuesday night, a call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100-block of 73 Avenue S.W..

Trending Stories

The CFD said they were able to extinguish the fire quite quickly but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

They also said the couple, who was not injured, will not be able to return to their home tonight.

Click to play video '‘Our lives are changed forever’: Calgary homeowner loses dream home in fire' ‘Our lives are changed forever’: Calgary homeowner loses dream home in fire
‘Our lives are changed forever’: Calgary homeowner loses dream home in fire – Dec 8, 2020

 

