Calgary couple escapes house fire without injury: fire department

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is investigating after a garage fire spread into a home in Chinook Park Tuesday night.

Officials said the couple was able to get out of the two-storey home on their own, before crews arrived.

According to a news release Tuesday night, a call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a house fire in the 1100-block of 73 Avenue S.W..

The CFD said they were able to extinguish the fire quite quickly but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

They also said the couple, who was not injured, will not be able to return to their home tonight.

