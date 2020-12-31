Global BC’s top 10 videos of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

2020 has truly been a year like no other, and the news cycle remained fast and furious.

Global News has gathered a list of 10 of the most watched videos on our website of the year, and the list starts below at number one.

In May, as the number of COVID-19 cases dwindled and British Columbians began to slowly expand their social circles, B.C.’s provincial health officer urged the public to be extra cautious when it came to dating and romance.

Dr. Bonnie Henry wanted to remind us that the novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus that can be shared through intimate contact.

1. WATCH: Dr. Bonnie Henry’s dating and sex advice during coronavirus outbreak

Speaking to reporters at her daily COVID-19 briefing in May, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers a reporter’s question about advice on sex and dating during the pandemic. Henry offers tips for making connections and safety precautions people should take.

2:04 Dr. Bonnie Henry’s dating and sex advice during coronavirus outbreak Dr. Bonnie Henry’s dating and sex advice during coronavirus outbreak – May 12, 2020

Also in May, an aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration team crashed in Kamloops.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed, while one other person was injured. The team’s public affairs officer joined the CAF in 2014 and the Snowbirds in 2018.

2. WATCH: Video shows CF Snowbird jet crashing shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.

An aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration jet team crashed in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday. The crash happened shortly after takeoff. Witness video captures the moment of the crash.

1:29 Video shows CF Snowbird jet crashing shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C. Video shows CF Snowbird jet crashing shortly after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C – May 17, 2020

In June, a family gathering of about 30 people resulted in an outbreak of 15 new COVID-19 cases and set off a new alarm about the importance of physical distancing.

Henry warned about the dangers of gathering in small groups in her daily media briefing.

3. WATCH: Family gathering leads to 15 COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health region

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stresses the need to keep your distance, even outside, as we expand our social circles. She cites one recent instance where a gathering of about 30 people resulted in 15 people testing positive for COVID-19.

1:57 Family gathering leads to 15 COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health region Family gathering leads to 15 COVID-19 cases in Fraser Health region – Jun 9, 2020

In March, a story went viral about a Kelowna woman urging people to keep calm when she witnessed a couple at a Save-On-Foods hoarding meat.

“They were laughing and being quite boastful about filling up the carts and having everything and ‘cleaning the house’ as they said,” Taylor Born told Global News at the time.

4. WATCH: Panic buying and hoarding continue despite B.C. government assurances of no shortages

Despite government assurances that there will not be food shortages, panic buying and hoarding are still happening across B.C. Brad MacLeod reports.

1:59 Panic buying and hoarding continue despite B.C. government assurances of no shortages Panic buying and hoarding continue despite B.C. government assurances of no shortages – Mar 16, 2020

In May, a B.C. man was lucky to escape without serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while removing a boat from the water at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody.

In the video, the panicked driver can be seen leaping out of the boat, falling to the ground and and nearly being rolled over by the vehicle, as shocked observers run to help.

5. WATCH: Rocky Point boat accident caught on video

A man narrowly escaped injury Wednesday, when he lost control of his vehicle while removing a boat from the Rocky Point Boat Launch.

1:00 Rocky Point boat accident caught on video Rocky Point boat accident caught on video – May 16, 2019

In October, Metro Vancouver Transit Police started investigating a viral video of a violent encounter on a Vancouver transit bus.

The video, which was originally posted to the social media platform TikTok, showed a woman spitting on a passenger who retaliated by shoving her off the bus and sending her sprawling onto the pavement.

Read more: Video shows man shove woman off Vancouver bus after she spits on him

6. WATCH: Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after video uploaded to TikTok surfaced showing a woman spitting on a bus passenger, and the man retaliating by shoving her off the bus.

0:29 Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger Video shows woman shoved off Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger – Oct 22, 2020

In May, residents of Metro Vancouver were stunned to see what could have been a meteor falling from the sky in broad daylight.

Turns out they’re not as rare as everyone might think.

7. WATCH: Video captures possible meteor falling from sky above Metro Vancouver

Video captured at a routine traffic stop in Burnaby shows a flash and what could be a meteor travelling southwest to northeast in the sky above New Westminster.

0:28 Video captures possible meteor falling from sky above Metro Vancouver Video captures possible meteor falling from sky above Metro Vancouver – Apr 30, 2020

In June, a south Okanagan man was convinced he captured the most conclusive evidence yet of the legendary and elusive lake monster, Ogopogo.

Jim La Rocque scrambled to record mysterious ripples breaking through the lake’s glassy surface.

8. WATCH: Alleged Ogopogo sighting caught on camera

Another new video has rekindled the age-old debate about B.C.’s legendary lake creature. An Okanagan man says he has hard evidence that Okanagan Lake’s “Ogopogo” is more than just a myth. Global’s Shelby Thom reports.

2:13 Alleged Ogopogo sighting caught on camera Alleged Ogopogo sighting caught on camera – Jun 17, 2019

In February, motorists were shocked to see a violent response to what police called a “side swipe” incident on the border of Burnaby and Vancouver.

The video showed a man opening the door of a vehicle and punching and wrestling with the driver inside.

9. WATCH: Shocking road rage incident in Burnaby caught on camera

Video posted online shows a man attacking another driver in the middle of a Burnaby intersection after claiming he was cut off in traffic.

0:38 Shocking road rage incident in Burnaby caught on camera Shocking road rage incident in Burnaby caught on camera – Feb 21, 2019

In July, Global BC reporter Richard Zussman sat down for a Facebook Live Q&A with the province’s top doctor.

Henry talked about how she has handled being the face of the pandemic response in B.C. and the privilege and responsibility that comes with it.

10. WATCH: Dr. Bonnie Henry on the ‘privilege’ of being face and voice of B.C. COVID-19 response

Global BC reporter Richard Zussman asks Dr. Bonnie Henry during a Facebook Live Q&A about the team of health professionals working with her behind the scenes responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

1:15 Dr. Bonnie Henry on the ‘privilege’ of being face and voice of B.C. COVID-19 response Dr. Bonnie Henry on the ‘privilege’ of being face and voice of B.C. COVID-19 response – Jul 8, 2020