Snow squalls to hit western Cape Breton on Tuesday night: Environment Canada

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 5:30 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: December 15
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for Inverness County, N.S., listing strong winds and snow squalls coming to the region Tuesday night.

The warning says the region can expect over 30 cm of snow to accumulate by the end of Wednesday, with maximum wind gusts of 70 – 90 km/h.

Environment Canada warns drivers of the dangers of snow squalls.

“Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning reads.

“Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.”

This weather in Inverness County is expected to diminish by Wednesday evening.

Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving
Essential tips to be prepared for safe winter driving

The majority of mainland Nova Scotia is expected to get “significant snowfall beginning Thursday morning. However, Environment Canada says, “there is considerable uncertainty as to the amount of snowfall these regions will receive.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, EC projects over 15 cm of snow are expected in some areas on Thursday.

As with most storms that pass south of Nova Scotia, a small difference in the forecast track will could result in a significant change in the snowfall forecast.

