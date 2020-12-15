Menu

Education

Dates for Waterloo parents to switch children’s learning streams quickly approaching

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
In January, parents in Waterloo Region will have to make a decision on a method of learning for their children.
If you have a child in a Waterloo Region elementary or high school, the dates to switch streams will approach soon after the holidays.

First up to make a decision will be the high school kids, as they will need to make a choice between in person or distance learning.

Read more: Student in Kitchener classroom Tuesday tests positive for COVID-19: WRDSB

Those that attend public school in the area will be required to make a change by Jan. 6, using this form.

The change will take place on Feb. 4 when the new quadmester gets underway.

It’s a similar story for the high schoolers attending secondary schools from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board, although they will have to make their decision between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 with the change also taking effect on Feb. 4.

Trending Stories
Those with students in elementary school in the area will have a little longer to make a decision on the second half of the school year.

Read more: Waterloo school board asking public to help review school resource officer program

According the Waterloo Region District School Board’s website, parents will have until Jan. 15 to make a decision which would see their kids make a change on Feb. 4.

For those with children in Catholic elementary schools, a window will open to make a change on Jan. 27 which will close on Jan. 29.

The changes will come into effect after Family Day on Feb. 16.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to provide $13.6 million to school boards in Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Waterloo regions' Coronavirus: Ontario to provide $13.6 million to school boards in Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Waterloo regions
Coronavirus: Ontario to provide $13.6 million to school boards in Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Waterloo regions – Nov 26, 2020
