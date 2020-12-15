Dates for Waterloo parents to switch children’s learning streams quickly approaching

Send this page to someone via email

If you have a child in a Waterloo Region elementary or high school, the dates to switch streams will approach soon after the holidays.

First up to make a decision will be the high school kids, as they will need to make a choice between in person or distance learning.

Those that attend public school in the area will be required to make a change by Jan. 6, using this form.

The change will take place on Feb. 4 when the new quadmester gets underway.

It’s a similar story for the high schoolers attending secondary schools from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board, although they will have to make their decision between Jan. 4 and Jan. 6 with the change also taking effect on Feb. 4.

Those with students in elementary school in the area will have a little longer to make a decision on the second half of the school year.

According the Waterloo Region District School Board’s website, parents will have until Jan. 15 to make a decision which would see their kids make a change on Feb. 4.

For those with children in Catholic elementary schools, a window will open to make a change on Jan. 27 which will close on Jan. 29.

The changes will come into effect after Family Day on Feb. 16.

