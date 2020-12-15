Employees on strike at two credit union branches in Vernon, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Strike action is underway at two credit unions in the Okanagan.

On Monday, VantageOne Credit Union issued a press release on the strike action involving its two unionized locations, Vernon Main and North Vernon.

The company said the strike action has resulted in the closure of the two locations, which are normally open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In all, the company said the union MoveUP, which represents 34 employees, commenced the strike action, which includes picketing.

“We are very disappointed in this action as we have made every effort to conclude a collective agreement before Christmas,” VantageOne Credit Union CEO Glenn Benischek said in a press release.

“As a member-owned financial institution, we greatly value our employees so it’s disappointing to see the action and how the union is characterizing the situation.”

The company says it offers excellent wages and benefits, including paid sick days, which are also available to part-time employees.

Benischek said VantageOne has also avoided laying off employees during the pandemic.

As well, the company said it has provided an offer to the union that meets or exceeds agreements reached with other credit unions in B.C., and that it remains open to returning to the bargaining table.

On its website, MoveUP says union members voted 100 per cent to strike on Nov. 27, and on Dec. 1, a press release said it had issued a 72-hour strike notice.

On its Facebook page on Dec. 15, the union said “we want to get the employer back to the bargaining table while minimizing the impact on customers. We are thankful for your support yesterday on the picket line and we hope for your support as job action continues.”

MoveUP says it represents more than 12,000 union members at public and private sector companies in western Canada.

On Tuesday, Christy Slusarenko of MoveUP told Global News that members are mainly striking to protect language in the bargaining contract.

“For us, it’s not so much about the wages,” said Slusarenko, union vice-president. “We’re hoping that the employer will give us some language that will protect the bargaining-unit work and the members that do that work.”

Slusarenko says the contract language the union is seeking is basic, standard fare in collective agreements.

The language, she says, generally states that the bargaining unit belongs to union members and can’t be done by other parties.

Slusarenko also said VantageOne isn’t backfilling union positions with union members, and is instead hiring management to take over those roles and responsibilities.

“We’re seeing the work of the unionized members dwindling in a lot of aspects,” said Slusarenko. “To us, that really shows that this organization wants to somewhat union bust, get rid of the unionized members and the protections that do come with that.”

Slusarenko said the bargaining language is non-monetary, “so for the fact that this employer is taking such a hard stance on it, it’s kind of baffling to us. It’s not going to cost them anything in the long run.”