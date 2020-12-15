New treatment program in Moose Jaw, Sask. geared at keeping families together

Send this page to someone via email

Addiction services are strengthening in Saskatchewan after a new program was launched in Moose Jaw last month aimed at providing families with more resources.

Ranch Ehrlo’s Family Centered Addiction Program offers those dealing with an addiction a place to live with 24-7 on-site care.

One of its unique features is that the entire family can attend the program so children and parents aren’t forced to separate for an extended period of time.

Read more: Saskatchewan woman says use of cannabis to help her addiction not accepted

“We’re looking for families who are struggling with addiction, but have been medically detoxed prior to coming into the program, and ready to work on their treatment needs,” said Patti Petrucka, Ranch Ehrlo’s family program director.

Story continues below advertisement

“We opened our doors in November and the community and surrounding community response has been phenomenal.”

As for what patients can expect, the program takes a holistic approach and helps them better understand the impact trauma, mental health and co-pendency have on addictions.

The program also caters to children offering them education and resources to help deal with parents who have substance abuse issues.

4:29 Supporting children’s mental health this winter Supporting children’s mental health this winter – Dec 7, 2020

Staff will provide support daily to families to help them build stronger relationships and improve parenting skills.

“We want to try to enhance family functioning, and promote family safety as they heal together,” Petrucka said.

Read more: Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

Drug use continues to plague cities all across the province including Regina, where discarded needles and drug paraphernalia litter the streets in some areas.

In the past year, the founder of Queen City Patrol, Patty Will, said the volunteer group has picked up more than 27,000 needles from Regina streets.

“We started (Queen City Patrol) because we couldn’t sleep at night. We never would have thought it would explode like this,” Will said on Nov. 25.

Familiar Centered Addiction Program is an extension of Ranch Ehrlo’s Familiar Centered Addiction Program that’s been available for nearly 15 years.

For more information visit the Ranch Ehrlo website.

1:54 Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan – Nov 25, 2020