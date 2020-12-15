Snowfall warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall warnings have been issued for highway mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued Tuesday morning, the warnings from Environment Canada state that the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 will receive varying amounts, but somewhere in the neighbourhood of 15 to 30 centimetres by Wednesday morning.

According to the national weather agency, a Pacific frontal system that’s moving through southern British Columbia will bring significant amounts of snow, and will be accompanied by gusty winds.

For the Coquihalla, Environment Canada issued a more severe winter storm warning. The forecast is calling for 20 to 30 cm between Hope and Merritt by early Wednesday.

The agency says hazardous highway conditions are to be expected, and that motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

For Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning.

Less snow is expected than what’s forecast for the Coquihalla, but not by much, as the weather agency is forecasting 15 cm.

The snowfall is expected to taper off by Tuesday evening.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

A snowall warning is also in effect for the Peace River region in B.C.’s Northeast, with 10 cm expected along Highway 97 and Pine Pass. Also, 10-20 cm is projected for the North Coast.

To view the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

