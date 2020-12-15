Man injured in Tuesday hunting accident near Calgary: RCMP

RCMP say a man was seriously injured in a hunting accident south of Calgary on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to a rural area near Dunbow Road and 80 Street (Range Road 290), about 10 kilometres south of Calgary, just after 9 a.m.
According to EMS, paramedics had to hike through thick brush to find the patient.
The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.
Trending Stories
EMS said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
RCMP confirmed the victim suffered a gunshot wound.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments