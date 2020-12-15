Menu

Canada

Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Newfoundland and Labrador

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 12:18 pm
The first COVID-19 vaccine is now in the hands of Canadians, showing light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic. But as Global National's Dawna Friesen explains, we still need to do our part as the virus' staggering toll continues to mount.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has touched down in St. John’s.

Premier Andrew Furey posted a video to Twitter today in which he is standing alongside Health Minister John Haggie on an airport apron, exclaiming triumphantly at what he says are the vaccines.

Furey said Monday the vaccines were due to arrive some time this week if the province’s reputed nasty weather permitted.

In the video, Furey and Haggie embrace each other as they walk through wind and rain toward the plane while its cargo is unloaded.

Furey says his plan is to begin administering the vaccines Wednesday.

Haggie says citizens in the province are waiting and are eager to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, which has led to more than 13,500 deaths in Canada since March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineNewfoundland and LabradorPfizer VaccineNLAndrew FureyJohn HaggiePfizer BioNTech
