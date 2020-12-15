Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Watch live: Trudeau gives update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine plan

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 10:14 am
Click to play video 'First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year' First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year
WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to give an update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout strategy, one day after the first round of the shots were administered.

Trudeau will be joined by Canada’s top public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo, as well as Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccination logistics.

READ MORE: Canada’s 1st COVID-19 vaccinations administered, kicking off massive campaign

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The announcement will be livestreamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Trudeau’s update comes after a long-term care resident in Quebec and a nursing home worker in Ontario received Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, kicking off the largest immunization campaign in the country’s history.

Trending Stories

While Ontario and Quebec handed out their first doses, other provinces were either just receiving their shipments or were putting the finishing touches on their plans.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia is set to administer the province’s first vaccine on Tuesday, and Alberta and Manitoba on Wednesday.

Click to play video 'B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday' B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan begins Tuesday
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscovid-19 newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19 Vaccinecovid update Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers