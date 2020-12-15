Watch live: Trudeau gives update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine plan

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to give an update on Canada’s coronavirus vaccine rollout strategy, one day after the first round of the shots were administered.

Trudeau will be joined by Canada’s top public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo, as well as Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand and Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccination logistics.

Trudeau’s update comes after a long-term care resident in Quebec and a nursing home worker in Ontario received Canada’s first COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, kicking off the largest immunization campaign in the country’s history.

While Ontario and Quebec handed out their first doses, other provinces were either just receiving their shipments or were putting the finishing touches on their plans.

British Columbia is set to administer the province’s first vaccine on Tuesday, and Alberta and Manitoba on Wednesday.

