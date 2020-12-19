What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Christmas and New Year’s holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas Day falls on a Friday, meaning an extended long weekend for many. In Peterborough, many businesses and all government offices will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day,

The City of Peterborough’s public works office is closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2021 but is available for urgent matters by calling 705-745-1386. The line is monitored 24 hours a day.

All emergency shelter services can be reached at 705-926-0096.

Here are the hours of operation for some services and businesses over the holidays (most times according to online postings).

LCBO

Thursday, Dec. 24: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours.

Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25: All stores closed

Boxing Day, Saturday, Dec. 26: All stores closed

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

The Beer Store

Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours.

Dec. 24: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: All stores closed.

Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed

Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: All stores closed

Garbage/recycling collection

Dec 24.: Regular schedule

Dec. 25: No collection — moves to Monday, Dec. 28

Dec. 26 and 27: No collection

Dec. 29 to 31: Regular schedule

Jan. 1: No collection — moves to Monday, Jan. 4.

Recycling drop-off depot

Dec. 24 to Jan 1: Open regular hours

Hazardous household waste facility

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to Dec. 29: Closed

Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. – noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Bensfort Road Landfill

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 27: Closed

Dec. 28 to 31: Open 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Season’s Greetings from Mayor Diane Therrien on behalf of City Council.

“A huge thank you to all frontline workers who have been there for us all year long. You are much appreciated.” https://t.co/ld337uOSCR — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) December 16, 2020

Peterborough Transit

Holiday service hours run Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

Dec. 20: All routes end at 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 21 to 23: Last trip on all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m. Suspended: Route 6 Sherbrooke 7:22 a.m. and 9:22 a.m.; 6B departing Trent University Bata 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Route 7 Lansdowne departing Willowcreek at 7:50 a.m. and Fleming College 2:15 p.m.

Dec. 24: Last trip on all routes will depart no later than 7:15 p.m; Suspended routes same as Dec. 21 to 23.

Dec. 25: No service.

Dec. 26: Earliest trip for all routes will depart on or after 7:30 a.m. The last trip for all routes will depart no later than 7:15 p.m. Routes running on Sunday/holiday service timetables.

Dec. 27: All routes will follow the Sunday schedule with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. Suspended routes list.

Dec. 28 to 30: Last trip for all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m

Dec. 31: All routes ending at 7:15 p.m. No extended New Year’s Eve service this year due to COVID-19.

Jan. 1: No service.

Jan. 2: The latest trip for all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m. Cancelled: On Route 2 Chemong, midday short run trips between Lansdowne Place and Chemong at Towerhill.

Jan. 3: Regular Sunday schedule resumes, including late evening service. Cancelled: On Route 2 Chemong, midday short run trips between Lansdowne Place and Chemong at Towerhill.

Peterborough Airport

Dec. 24: Regular hours

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26 to Jan. 1: Regular hours

Peterborough city hall

Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed

Other days: regular hours.

Peterborough social services

Office closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.)

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to 28: Closed

Dec. 29 to 30: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 and 26: Closed

Dec. 27: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dec. 28 to Jan. 1: Closed

Arena box office: Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Evinrude Centre

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 to 30: Open 6 a.m. to midnight

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: Open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Kinsmen Civic Centre

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to Jan. 1: Closed

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.)

Regular hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Holiday hours:

Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)

Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 28: Closed

Dec. 29 to 30: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stock up on books before the holidays at the #ptbolibrary! Our holiday hours are:

📚 Dec 24: 10-1pm

🎄 Dec 25-28: Closed

📚 Dec 29-30: 10-5pm

📚 Dec 31: 10-1pm

🎉 Jan 1: Closed

📚 Jan 2: 10-5 Don't have a library card? Visit https://t.co/UHP0meHdLt pic.twitter.com/yW4MGsSGgj — ptbolibrary (@ptbolibrary) December 15, 2020

Trent University Bata Library

Dec. 21: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 22: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Jan 3: Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.)

Holiday hours:

Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Other days: regular hours

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.)

Open throughout the holidays. Check the website for viewing times.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.)

Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)

All visits must be booked in advance online or call 705-743-5180.

Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 25 to 28: Closed

Dec. 29 to 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan 2 to 3: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Installation in progress! Our awesome Flora of the Canadian Arctic travelling exhibit from the Canadian @MuseumofNature is on the walls and final touches are going in this week! Book your timeslot to check out this super cool exhibit, on now until March 28th at the #ptbomuseum pic.twitter.com/V2YXI67eLV — PTBOMuseum&Archives (@PtboMuseum) December 15, 2020

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.)

Check the museum website for any last-minute changes prior to visiting.

Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the following exceptions:

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 26: Closed.

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Beginning the week of Jan. 3, open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: Johnson Park identified as potential site for new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.)

Dec. 22: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dec. 23 to Jan. 3: Closed

Jan. 4: Regular operating hours resume

Shopping

Holiday hours according to businesses’ websites (check stores for regular hours).

Lansdowne Place Mall (holiday hours)

Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway) holiday hours:

Dec. 21 to 23: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan 2: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough & the Kawarthas Tourism has a list of Peterborough businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery online.

