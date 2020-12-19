What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Christmas and New Year’s holidays

Christmas Day falls on a Friday, meaning an extended long weekend for many. In Peterborough, many businesses and all government offices will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day,
The City of Peterborough’s public works office is closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, 2021 but is available for urgent matters by calling 705-745-1386. The line is monitored 24 hours a day.
All emergency shelter services can be reached at 705-926-0096.
Here are the hours of operation for some services and businesses over the holidays (most times according to online postings).
LCBO
- Thursday, Dec. 24: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours.
- Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25: All stores closed
- Boxing Day, Saturday, Dec. 26: All stores closed
- New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours.
- Jan. 1: All stores closed
The Beer Store
- Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours.
- Dec. 24: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25: All stores closed.
- Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed
- Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 1: All stores closed
Garbage/recycling collection
- Dec 24.: Regular schedule
- Dec. 25: No collection — moves to Monday, Dec. 28
- Dec. 26 and 27: No collection
- Dec. 29 to 31: Regular schedule
- Jan. 1: No collection — moves to Monday, Jan. 4.
Recycling drop-off depot
Dec. 24 to Jan 1: Open regular hours
Hazardous household waste facility
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to Dec. 29: Closed
- Dec. 30: Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. – noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Bensfort Road Landfill
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
- Dec. 25 and 27: Closed
- Dec. 28 to 31: Open 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Peterborough Transit
Holiday service hours run Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.
- Dec. 20: All routes end at 7:15 p.m.
- Dec. 21 to 23: Last trip on all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m. Suspended: Route 6 Sherbrooke 7:22 a.m. and 9:22 a.m.; 6B departing Trent University Bata 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Route 7 Lansdowne departing Willowcreek at 7:50 a.m. and Fleming College 2:15 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Last trip on all routes will depart no later than 7:15 p.m; Suspended routes same as Dec. 21 to 23.
- Dec. 25: No service.
- Dec. 26: Earliest trip for all routes will depart on or after 7:30 a.m. The last trip for all routes will depart no later than 7:15 p.m. Routes running on Sunday/holiday service timetables.
- Dec. 27: All routes will follow the Sunday schedule with the last trip departing no later than 7:15 p.m. Suspended routes list.
- Dec. 28 to 30: Last trip for all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m
- Dec. 31: All routes ending at 7:15 p.m. No extended New Year’s Eve service this year due to COVID-19.
- Jan. 1: No service.
- Jan. 2: The latest trip for all routes will depart no later than 11:15 p.m. Cancelled: On Route 2 Chemong, midday short run trips between Lansdowne Place and Chemong at Towerhill.
- Jan. 3: Regular Sunday schedule resumes, including late evening service. Cancelled: On Route 2 Chemong, midday short run trips between Lansdowne Place and Chemong at Towerhill.
Peterborough Airport
- Dec. 24: Regular hours
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26 to Jan. 1: Regular hours
Peterborough city hall
- Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed
- Other days: regular hours.
Peterborough social services
Office closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.)
- Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to 28: Closed
- Dec. 29 to 30: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Arts, leisure and recreation
Peterborough Memorial Centre
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 and 26: Closed
- Dec. 27: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to Jan. 1: Closed
Arena box office: Closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
Evinrude Centre
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to 30: Open 6 a.m. to midnight
- Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Kinsmen Civic Centre
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to Jan. 1: Closed
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.)
Regular hours: Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday hours:
- Dec. 24: Open 7 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 31: Open 7 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.)
- Dec. 24: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dec. 25 to 28: Closed
- Dec. 29 to 30: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan. 2: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trent University Bata Library
- Dec. 21: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Dec. 22: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 23 – Jan 3: Closed
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.)
Holiday hours:
- Dec. 24: Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Other days: regular hours
Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.)
Open throughout the holidays. Check the website for viewing times.
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.)
Dec. 24 to Jan. 1: Closed
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.)
All visits must be booked in advance online or call 705-743-5180.
- Dec. 23: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Dec. 25 to 28: Closed
- Dec. 29 to 30: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan 2 to 3: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.)
Check the museum website for any last-minute changes prior to visiting.
Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the following exceptions:
- Dec. 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 25 and 26: Closed.
- Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
Beginning the week of Jan. 3, open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.)
- Dec. 22: Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Dec. 23 to Jan. 3: Closed
- Jan. 4: Regular operating hours resume
Shopping
Holiday hours according to businesses’ websites (check stores for regular hours).
Lansdowne Place Mall (holiday hours)
- Dec. 24: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Costco (485 The Parkway) holiday hours:
- Dec. 21 to 23: Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dec. 24: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 26: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1: Closed
- Jan 2: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Peterborough & the Kawarthas Tourism has a list of Peterborough businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery online.
