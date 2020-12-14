Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie homicide victim seen in black truck before her death, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 5:22 pm
RCMP say homicide victim Tamara Benoit (Norman), 36, was a passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck prior to her death.
RCMP say homicide victim Tamara Benoit (Norman), 36, was a passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck prior to her death. Submitted/RCMP

Police say a woman found dead in Portage la Prairie in September was seen in a black Dodge Ram truck before she was killed.

The body of 36-year-old Tamara Benoit (Norman), was found near Cottonwood Drive in the RM of Portage la Portage Prairie Sept. 3.

Read more: Human remains found in RM of Portage la Prairie identified, treated as homicide by RCMP

Benoit had been reported missing in July, and police now say she was last seen alive May 23 in the Portage la Prairie area.

On Monday RCMP said investigators now know Benoit had been passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck prior to her death.

They released a photo from surveillance video that appears to show Benoit entering a convenience store with the truck parked behind her May 23.

Read more: Winnipeg woman missing since May last seen in Long Plain First Nation: police

Investigators are interested in speaking with the driver and any occupants of the truck, as well as anyone who may have been with or seen Benoit before her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-886-673-3316, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson' Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson
Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson – Aug 11, 2020

 

Winnipeg crimeDodge RamPortage la Prairie HomicidePortage RCMPTamara Benoit (Norman)
