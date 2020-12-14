Portage la Prairie homicide victim seen in black truck before her death, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman found dead in Portage la Prairie in September was seen in a black Dodge Ram truck before she was killed.

The body of 36-year-old Tamara Benoit (Norman), was found near Cottonwood Drive in the RM of Portage la Portage Prairie Sept. 3.

Benoit had been reported missing in July, and police now say she was last seen alive May 23 in the Portage la Prairie area.

On Monday RCMP said investigators now know Benoit had been passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck prior to her death.

Tamara Benoit (Norman) was found deceased Sept 3 near Cottonwood Dr. in RM of Portage. #rcmpmb homicide investigators want to speak to anyone who has info about Tamara’s whereabouts prior to her death & about a black Ram truck she was in on May 23. Call 1-888-673-3316 pic.twitter.com/iFNMhJdd4L — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 14, 2020

They released a photo from surveillance video that appears to show Benoit entering a convenience store with the truck parked behind her May 23.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the driver and any occupants of the truck, as well as anyone who may have been with or seen Benoit before her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 1-886-673-3316, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or make a secure tip online.

