Peterborough man charged in east-end break-in, accused of damaging police station property

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following a residential break-in early Sunday.

The Peterborough Police Service says that just after midnight. officers responded to a report of a man in the garage of a residence on Lock Street just north of Lansdowne Street East.

Police located a suspect who was found in possession of drugs.

Travis Miller, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with break, enter and commit; possession of Schedule I substance; and breach of probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Police say while awaiting his first court appearance at the police station, the accused allegedly damaged property. He was additionally charged with mischief.

He appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday and was released with a condition to appear in court again on Jan. 13, 2021.