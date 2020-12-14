5 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, first vaccine doses to arrive

Two cases are in the western zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, health officials said.

One case is in northern zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case as well.

“We will reach a milestone in the battle against COVID-19 this week with the arrival of the first doses of vaccine and the first vaccinations,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“This is great news, but it will take time for everyone to get their shots. That means we have to keep following the public health protocols – isolate when required, wear a mask, limit social contacts and travel, practise social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands,” he added.

Nova Scotia Health’s labs completed 1,209 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 87,807 tests. There have been 331 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Two hundred and seventy-four cases are now resolved, the province said.

“We are seeing a shift in the epidemiology in our province. Most of our cases are related to travel or are a close contact of a previously reported case,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“This highlights the risk of reintroduction of COVID-19 associated with non-essential travel. As we approach the holiday season, I encourage you to limit social contacts and non-essential travel and continue to follow all the other public health measures.”