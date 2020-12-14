Menu

Health

40 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fort St. James, B.C., as mayor urges calm

By Amy Judd Global News
A team of specialized paramedics has been sent to a community in northern British Columbia to help deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The small community of Fort St. James is still grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Since last week, 40 cases have been confirmed in the northern B.C. town. The district said it is still working with the province and public health officials to monitor the situation.

A rapid response team from BC Emergency Health Services remains in the community of about 1,500 people.

The outbreak was the first time the team was mobilized since it was created under the pandemic to primarily transfer patients between hospitals.

So far, one patient from the district has been transferred to Metro Vancouver and three patients to Vancouver Island.

Read more: Rapid response team sent to Fort St. James as community grapples with 39 COVID-19 cases

Mayor Bob Motion urged everyone to follow all the provincial health guidelines and remain calm.

“Our local COVID-19 cases consist of connected groups of individuals — a family group, the homeless shelter group, as examples — rather than being widespread throughout the entire community,” he told Global News Sunday.

