Amber Alert cancelled after two missing girls in Quebec found safe

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has cancelled an Amber Alert to locate two young girls and a woman suspect in Terrebonne, Que., after the children were found safe.

Police issued the Alert shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday to search for the two missing girls, aged seven and two, who police say were likely abducted by the 34-year old suspect.

Police lifted the alert shortly before 7 p.m. — four hours after they were reportedly last seen. Authorities say they located both girls who were found unharmed.

Police could not confirm whether the 34-year old suspect was with the girls when they were found.