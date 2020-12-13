Menu

Crime

Amber Alert cancelled after two missing girls in Quebec found safe

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Shortly after issuing the Alert authorities say they located both girls who were found unharmed.
Shortly after issuing the Alert authorities say they located both girls who were found unharmed. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has cancelled an Amber Alert to locate two young girls and a woman suspect in Terrebonne, Que., after the children were found safe.

Police issued the Alert shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday to search for the two missing girls, aged seven and two, who police say were likely abducted by the 34-year old suspect.

Trending Stories

Police lifted the alert shortly before 7 p.m. — four hours after they were reportedly last seen. Authorities say they located both girls who were found unharmed.

Police could not confirm whether the 34-year old suspect was with the girls when they were found.

QuebecSureté du QuébecAmber Alertmissing childrenTerrebonneQuebec Amber Alertmissing girls
