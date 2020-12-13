Menu

Canada

‘Windows were covered’: Charges laid after Toronto business allegedly violates COVID restrictions

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police were called to the Queen and Portland streets area early Sunday.
Police were called to the Queen and Portland streets area early Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say they have charged two owners of a Toronto business after alleged violations of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Police said officers were called to the area of Queen and Portland streets around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of a “noisy party.”

Officers went to the area and could hear the sound of people inside of a business, police said.

“All the doors were locked, windows were covered and music was playing inside,” officers alleged in a news release.

Read more: MPP Randy Hillier’s sons arrested at Perth, Ont., bar amid dispute over masks

People who were inside refused to unlock doors, but officers eventually found around 30 to 40 people inside the business which was operating as a bar, police said.

Police added that those inside weren’t wearing any personal protective equipment.

The owners of the business — which has not been named — were issued court summonses for the alleged violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.

No other charges were laid.

Toronto is currently in the lockdown level of Ontario’s coronavirus response framework, which prohibits restaurants and bars from offering any services other than takeout.

Click to play video 'York Region heading into coronavirus lockdown on Monday' York Region heading into coronavirus lockdown on Monday
York Region heading into coronavirus lockdown on Monday
