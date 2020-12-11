CP Holiday Train performances go online this year

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved Canadian holiday tradition will be moving online this year.

The CP Holiday Train won’t be rolling through a community near you this holiday season, but you can still catch performances by Canadian favourites Serena Ryder, The Trews, Kelly Prescott and others on a special Facebook Live.

The Holiday Train is a fundraiser for food banks across the country.

“For more than two decades, the CP family has supported Canadians…in need through the CP Holiday Train program,” CP President and CEO Keith Creel said in a press release.

“In a year full of challenge and loss, we will host this concert as a call to action for the train’s supporters to donate generously if they can this Christmas season. The spirit of the Holiday Train will come alive even though the train itself will not operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CP will donate $1.24 million this year to 201 food banks in communities that ordinarily host CP Holiday Train events bringing the total amount of money raised at CP Holiday Train stops to $19.05 million since the train’s inception in 1999.

For more details, visit cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday.

1:32 Penticton Salvation Army prepares holiday hampers Penticton Salvation Army prepares holiday hampers