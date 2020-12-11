Closing arguments heard in dangerous offender hearing for Trevor Pritchard

Send this page to someone via email

As the Crown prosecutor detailed her arguments as to why Trevor Pritchard should be designated a dangerous offender, the 35-year-old sat in the prisoner’s box with his head down, often shaking it in disagreement and looking back at his father, who was sitting in the gallery.

The Crown is arguing Pritchard should be given the designation because he is a high risk to re-offend.

Pritchard is currently in custody after being convicted of his fifth sexual assault, all involving adolescent girls.

The hearing, held in Lethbridge, is for his sixth conviction from January 2019. The Crown is seeking an indefinite amount of time behind bars.

Court heard Pritchard was convicted of his first sexual assault involving an underage girl when he was 19.

Over the last 15 years, Pritchard has not changed the age range of his victims, with all six girls between 13 to 15 years old.

Court also heard even in the cases that Pritchard completed the high-intensity sex offender program while in custody, he was released and re-offended, even re-offending while still on parole.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Goard-Baker called Pitchard’s behaviour “a clear and significant pattern of victim-blaming and denial.”

“Mr. Pritchard has committed major sexual assaults to six separate adolescents — children, in the eyes of the law,” she added.

Defence lawyer Andre Ouellette argues his client would do better with a long-term supervision order, pointing out some of the experts who testified in the hearing said he would do well with supervision while in the community.

Ouellette said the best way to protect the interest of the public is a combination of treatment and management options within the institution, combined with long-term community-based programs.

The Crown said if the justice decides a set sentence is best, it should be between 13 and 14 years.

The defence said an appropriate sentence would be between seven and nine years.

A decision and sentence is set for Jan. 14.