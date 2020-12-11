Coronavirus: Revelstoke, B.C., community cluster contained, says Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke, B.C., has been contained.

The health agency made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating all cases associated with the cluster have received appropriate follow-up.

“Contacts of each confirmed case were identified through contact tracing and also received direction from public health,” Interior Health said of the 50 cases.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said “this remains a time for caution and vigilance with the overall cases we are seeing in Interior Health, but it is important to recognize Revelstoke residents, businesses, elected officials and health care teams for their collective efforts in reducing local spread and containing this cluster.”

Brown said residents, no matter where they live, “can reduce the risk of exposure in our communities if everyone is doing their part in taking the ongoing measures from our public health leaders and teams.”

Notably, though, while announcing the cluster has been contained, Interior Health said a small number of cases in Revelstoke are still expected.

“The end of the cluster does not mean people should let down their guard,” said the health agency. “Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions and current public health orders.”

“Our public health teams remain dedicated to limiting exposures to COVID-19,” said medical health officer Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer.

“We were fortunate to keep cases in Revelstoke away from our most vulnerable populations, but COVID-19 continues to have devastating impacts to individuals and families across B.C.

“We know how challenging our current restrictions are. We cannot lose sight that these public health measures are in place to protect us and those we love.”

