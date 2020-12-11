Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert man dies in hospital after being detained under Public Health Act

By Tyler Marr Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 6:19 pm
Prince Albert police say foul play was not a factor in the death of a 32-year-old woman last month.
The 30-year-old man was detained under the Public Health Act on Dec. 1 and died in hospital on Dec. 5. File / Global News

Police in Prince Albert are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was detained under a section of the Public Health Act.

A statement from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said the 30-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Dec. 1.

He was placed in a cell overnight and taken to the Victoria Hospital the next morning for treatment.

He died there on Dec. 5.

Read more: Saskatchewan proposes massive jump in fines for non-compliance with emergency orders

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 9. His death remains under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

As his death is being investigated as in-custody, the police service has requested an independent observer be appointed.

Story continues below advertisement

A police spokesperson did not confirm exactly why the man was apprehended, though the section of the Public Health Act under which he was detained allows for detention if someone is endangering public health because they are infected with or may have been exposed to a communicable disease.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince Albert PolicePublic health orderPA policepa deathpa polce deathprince albert police deathpublic health act arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers