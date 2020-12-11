Prince Albert man dies in hospital after being detained under Public Health Act

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Prince Albert are investigating the death of a man in custody after he was detained under a section of the Public Health Act.

A statement from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said the 30-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Dec. 1.

He was placed in a cell overnight and taken to the Victoria Hospital the next morning for treatment.

He died there on Dec. 5.

An autopsy was performed on Dec. 9. His death remains under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

As his death is being investigated as in-custody, the police service has requested an independent observer be appointed.

A police spokesperson did not confirm exactly why the man was apprehended, though the section of the Public Health Act under which he was detained allows for detention if someone is endangering public health because they are infected with or may have been exposed to a communicable disease.