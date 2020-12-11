Winnipeg woman granting wishes in honour of late husband

Send this page to someone via email

A local Winnipeg woman is granting wishes in her community in hopes of spreading joy and honouring her late husband’s memory.

Nicole Brydges’ late husband Tom was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, in December 2010.

“They gave him a year to live but we got five years,” Brydges said. “So he had five years and two weeks and that was pretty amazing.”

But on Dec. 14, 2015, Tom lost his battle.

“I feel like the week before the anniversary of his death is pretty tough,” Brydges said. “It’s like even if I didn’t have access to a calendar my body would know.”

Since Tom’s passing, Brydges spends the time around the anniversary of his death away on vacation; a getaway to reflect.

But with COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations to avoid non-essential travel, she decided this was the perfect year to try to give back — which Tom loved to do.

“I figured what better thing to do with my time then to try to give back a little bit in the same kind of way he would,” she said. “He just spread joy to everybody that met him and took every opportunity to make someone’s day better.”

Brydges took to her local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group and asked members to post a ‘wish’ she could help grant.

“There was one woman who was hoping for an ice chipper so she could make her sidewalk safer,” she said. “(Another) wanted to celebrate her sister and her sister-in-law with coffee drop off.”

So Brydges got busy and has spent the week planning, baking and fulfilling the small wishes she hopes will help spread some joy this holiday season.