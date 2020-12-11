Menu

Crime

Norwood man charged for uttering threats on phone with Peterborough bank

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 11:19 am
peterborough-police2
A Norwood man is accused of uttering threats while talking to bank officials. Peterborough Police Service

A Norwood man is facing a charge of uttering threats after an incident Thursday afternoon involving a Peterborough bank.

Around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough police say they were informed that a customer had called a bank and was upset that he was unable to access his money.

Read more: Bank of Canada keeps key rate on hold, warns 2021 will have bumpy economic start

While on the phone he allegedly made threats about how he was going to get his money, police say.

With the assistance of Peterborough County OPP, Ryan Hamblin, 27, of Norwood, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 6.

