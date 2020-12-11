Norwood man charged for uttering threats on phone with Peterborough bank

Send this page to someone via email

A Norwood man is facing a charge of uttering threats after an incident Thursday afternoon involving a Peterborough bank.

Around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough police say they were informed that a customer had called a bank and was upset that he was unable to access his money.

While on the phone he allegedly made threats about how he was going to get his money, police say.

With the assistance of Peterborough County OPP, Ryan Hamblin, 27, of Norwood, was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 6.

