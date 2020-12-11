Menu

Health

Churches in Windsor, Ont. move services online as COVID-19 spreads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 9:56 am
File photo - Empty pews are pictured in a church in Vancouver.
File photo - Empty pews are pictured in a church in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WINDSOR, Ont. — Religious leaders in Windsor, Ont., are ending in-person services as COVID-19 infections rise in the city.

Current restrictions in the region allow religious services to fill 30 per cent room capacity with physical distancing.

But more than a dozen church leaders say they are suspending in-person worship for now.

Read more: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit orders schools to close as coronavirus cases rise

They say it’s for the greater good of the community.

Services will be online, and the leaders say they will keep in touch with congregations through phone calls and letters.

Public health officials have ordered area schools to move classes online starting Monday.

