Education

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit orders schools to close as coronavirus cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 12:38 am
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's curve may be flattening slightly, but some hospitals are filling up with COVID-19 cases. Eric Sorensen explains what could happen as hospitals run out of beds, and the latest projections for intensive care units.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Public health officials have ordered all schools in the Windsor-Essex region to close due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says students will transition to online learning starting on Monday.

It says schools will be closed to in-class learning until next Friday, after which the winter break begins.

Read more: Ontario’s current coronavirus lockdowns not as effective, easing measures could mean higher cases: officials

The health unit’s medical officer says schools will remain open to teachers and staff, as well as full-time daycares.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the school-closure order may be extended depending on COVID-19 figures in the region.

Windsor-Essex County reported 104 new cases on Thursday, with one new death.

