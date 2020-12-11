Windsor-Essex County Health Unit orders schools to close as coronavirus cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WINDSOR, Ont. — Public health officials have ordered all schools in the Windsor-Essex region to close due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says students will transition to online learning starting on Monday.

It says schools will be closed to in-class learning until next Friday, after which the winter break begins.

The health unit’s medical officer says schools will remain open to teachers and staff, as well as full-time daycares.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the school-closure order may be extended depending on COVID-19 figures in the region.

Windsor-Essex County reported 104 new cases on Thursday, with one new death.

Advertisement