Regina police investigating after woman found dead in alley, body identified

The Regina Police Service says it’s identified the body of woman found dead in an alley on Tuesday.

Police say officers found the unresponsive woman in the 2100 block of Albert Street shortly after 11 a.m.

EMS was called to the scene and confirmed the woman was dead.

Police say the woman’s family has been notified of her death. Her name is not being released at this time.

Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

