Canada

Regina police investigating after woman found dead in alley, body identified

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 5:19 pm
Regina police continue their investigation after discovering a dead body in an alley in the 2100 block of Albert Street on Tuesday.
Regina police continue their investigation after discovering a dead body in an alley in the 2100 block of Albert Street on Tuesday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it’s identified the body of woman found dead in an alley on Tuesday.

Police say officers found the unresponsive woman in the 2100 block of Albert Street shortly after 11 a.m.

Read more: No criminal wrongdoing in death of woman found lying in snow: Regina police

EMS was called to the scene and confirmed the woman was dead.

Police say the woman’s family has been notified of her death. Her name is not being released at this time.

Read more: Woman found dead on doorstep of vacant home: Regina police

Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

