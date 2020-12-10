Menu

Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotia suspends water sample testing to increase COVID-19 testing capacity at QEII

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 4:55 pm
A QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation sign on April 14, 2020.
A QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation sign on April 14, 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia says it is temporarily suspending testing of water samples for bacteria or chemical analysis to allow capacity for COVID-19 testing at the QEII centre in Halifax.

With the QEII being the central site for water testing in the province, this suspension of service means the majority of Nova Scotia will not have water testing available until further notice.

Read more: Not clear how private wells are becoming contaminated with bacteria, Town of Quispamsis says

Bacterial water testing will still be available at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital and at accredited water testing facilities in the province. The QEII Health Services Centre and the Cape Breton Regional Hospital are not conducting tests.

The province’s Environment Department “recommends that Nova Scotians on well water have it tested for bacteria every six months, and every two years for chemical parameters,” a release read.

Click to play video 'Matt Lee talks about rural property wells' Matt Lee talks about rural property wells
Matt Lee talks about rural property wells – Nov 17, 2020
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaNSWaterCOVID-19 TestingQEIIWater QualityWater testingQEII Health Services Centre
