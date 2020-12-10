New Brunswick’s first commercial kombucha brewery to expand in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says its first commercial kombucha brewery, Alive Kombucha, will open in a net-zero facility in Moncton.

The province says its government and the federal government are contributing a total of $373,000 in funding to help Alive Kombucha establish its 465-square-metre facility.

Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson said in a Thursday release that developing the local food and beverage sectors is key to strengthening the province’s food system.

“There is a growing interest in locally produced food and beverages, and supporting local companies is crucial to our economy,” Johnson said in the release.

2:34 The rising popularity of kombucha The rising popularity of kombucha – Sep 5, 2020

Johnson’s department is contributing $100,000 of the provincial funding through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership in a $3 billion federal, provincial and territorial governments initiative to strengthen the agri-food sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $72,000 in funding for Alive Kombucha’s new facility came from Opportunities New Brunswick, with the federal government giving a repayable contribution of $201,710.

“Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, we are helping businesses like Alive Kombucha take advantage of opportunities to diversify, expand production, and make use of innovative and clean technologies, which will have an economic ripple effect for their whole region,” federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Alive Kombucha says it currently produces the probiotic beverage in a net-zero facility, and will continue a clean-energy approach.

“Here at Alive Kombucha we brew our kombucha using solar energy, so that we can provide you with a healthy drink that doesn’t negatively affect our planet,” said owner Louis Leith in the release.

“Our 40 megawatts solar energy production is certified by the Smart Energy Company, is saving 30.7 acres of forest annually and prevents 26.5 tones of CO2 while producing our great tasting kombucha.”

In addition, Leith said their kombucha is made from at least 97 per cent organic ingredients, and is certified by the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation.

The company is bearing $1.7 million for the commercial brewery establishment.

Advertisement