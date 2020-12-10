Boardwalk in Summerland sporting holiday glow in wake of cancelled annual light-up

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an annual event in Summerland that draws thousands of people from across the Valley: The Festival of Lights.

In late October, though, organizers announced that the popular late-November event had been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Enter Summerland’s Rotary Club, whose members have been working with district staff to install lights from Peach Orchard Beach through to Rotary Beach, as well as the Rotary Pier.

“COVID-19 has stopped many things in our life, but not the need to raise funds for a number of important activities that the Summerland Rotary Club takes on each year,” said Rotarian Ellen Walker-Matthew.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the Giants Head Grind have had to put many initiatives on hold. However, we are very committed to our ongoing work to raise awareness and early detection of colorectal cancer and to raise funds to support community projects including the Giants Head Mountain Trails and other important projects.”

Notably, the Rotary Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month.

The District of Summerland says it’s been supportive and appreciative of the Rotary’s initiative to brighten Summerland during the holiday season.

“The Summerland Rotary Club and the District have collaborated on other projects over the years — the most recent being Phases 1 and 2 of the Giant’s Head Trails Redevelopment Project,” said Summerland Mayor Toni Boot.

“Council fully supports the Summerland Rotary Club’s efforts in creatively adapting this important fundraising initiative to align with provincial public health orders.”

