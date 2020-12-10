Former Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach charged with sexual offences

Send this page to someone via email

A former coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s soccer team has been charged with multiple sexual offences, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Thursday.

Charges against Robert Steven Birarda include six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of child luring.

The incidents were alleged to have spanned from 1988 to 2008 at or near North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver.

Birarda has also served as the coach of Canada’s U-20 women’s national team.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was scheduled to return in January.

Last year, Whitecaps owners expressed “sincere regret and empathy” for harm experienced by female players who have alleged abuse at the hands of a former coach.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

— With files from Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press