Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Former Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach charged with sexual offences

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Former Whitecaps women's coach faces multiple charges.
Former Whitecaps women's coach faces multiple charges. Getty Images

A former coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps women’s soccer team has been charged with multiple sexual offences, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed Thursday.

Charges against Robert Steven Birarda include six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of child luring.

Click to play video 'Southsiders stage protest at Vancouver Whitecaps game' Southsiders stage protest at Vancouver Whitecaps game
Southsiders stage protest at Vancouver Whitecaps game – Apr 18, 2019

The incidents were alleged to have spanned from 1988 to 2008 at or near North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Birarda has also served as the coach of Canada’s U-20 women’s national team.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was scheduled to return in January.

Last year, Whitecaps owners expressed “sincere regret and empathy” for harm experienced by female players who have alleged abuse at the hands of a former coach.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

More to come…

— With files from Sean Boynton and The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver WhitecapsWhitecapsBob BirardaCanada women's national team coach changedRobert Steven BirardaVancouver Whitecaps coach charged
Flyers
More weekly flyers