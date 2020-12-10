Durham Region non-profit, supporting mothers with cancer, calls for volunteers ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that helps mothers with cancer says it’s in dire need of volunteers.

According to the Nanny Angel Network, more than 50 families in the Greater Toronto Area are currently on a wait list in hopes of getting support while undergoing cancer treatment.

Ajax single mother of two, Eva Campbell, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the early stages of the pandemic.

“I knew I was in for a tough journey, but I was really concerned about my boys,” she said.

When looking for help, she came across NAN. The charity provides meal programs and childcare for families in need.

“With the whole diagnosis, that alone was difficult, and I got a lot of emotional support through the Nanny Angel Network,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s two sons, 8 and 12, say they appreciate their ‘Nanny Angels,’ who have been organizing virtual activities with them and assisting with homework.

“My mom doesn’t really need to do a lot more stuff if Nadia helps me,” said Campbell’s youngest son, Anthony.

The organization has one wish this holiday season, and that’s for people to donate their time.

“During this time we are really struggling finding volunteers who feel comfortable providing in-home support for moms who are undergoing cancer treatment,” said founder Audrey Guth.

Guth says at least 20 mothers on the wait list live in Durham Region.

“Durham is a place where young families live,” she said, adding the region “has always been an area of high concentration of moms with cancer who need our support.”

Prior to in-person visits, volunteers go through rigorous screening and training. Dianna Harrison, a current volunteer, says the experience is deeply fulfilling.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to give back to the most vulnerable in our community,” Harrison said.