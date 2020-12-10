Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man, 45, charged in 3 bank robberies: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 11:39 am
The Ottawa Police Service says a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a string of recent bank robberies in the city.
The Ottawa Police Service says a 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a string of recent bank robberies in the city. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police said Thursday they’ve charged a man in connection with three bank robberies across Ottawa in the past month.

The most recent incident occurred at roughly 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday when a man entered a bank in the 300 block of Albert Street, according to police.

Police said a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after approaching a teller and indicating he had a gun.

Read more: Suspect in Carsons Road homicide arrested in Montreal, Ottawa police say

Frontline officers were given a description of the suspect and were able to locate and arrest him nearby, according to a release.

Trending Stories

Investigators said they’ve linked this latest incident with two other bank robberies in the city, one in the 1600 block of Merivale Road on Nov. 20 and the other in the 700 block of Bank Street on Dec. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

The police charged Daniel Toolooktook, 45, of Ottawa, with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, and breach of probation.

The suspect is due in court on Thursday.

Click to play video 'Surveillance video appears to show robbery suspects entering Markham bank' Surveillance video appears to show robbery suspects entering Markham bank
Surveillance video appears to show robbery suspects entering Markham bank – Feb 20, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeBank RobberyOntario crimeOttawa theftOttawa Bank Robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers