Ottawa man, 45, charged in 3 bank robberies: police

Police said Thursday they’ve charged a man in connection with three bank robberies across Ottawa in the past month.

The most recent incident occurred at roughly 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday when a man entered a bank in the 300 block of Albert Street, according to police.

Police said a man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after approaching a teller and indicating he had a gun.

Frontline officers were given a description of the suspect and were able to locate and arrest him nearby, according to a release.

Investigators said they’ve linked this latest incident with two other bank robberies in the city, one in the 1600 block of Merivale Road on Nov. 20 and the other in the 700 block of Bank Street on Dec. 4.

The police charged Daniel Toolooktook, 45, of Ottawa, with three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, and breach of probation.

The suspect is due in court on Thursday.

