Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle hits hydro pole, damages several classic vehicles in Ingersoll: OPP

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 10, 2020 10:57 am
FILE.
FILE. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial Police in Oxford County say several classic vehicles were damaged following a series of collisions in Ingersoll involving a stolen pickup truck.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, police say a pickup truck struck a hydro pole before hitting several parked vehicles and crashing through the garage bay door of a business on Bell Street, where the classic vehicles were stored.

Read more: Man, 43, charged after patio of downtown London eatery damaged with golf club

Ingersoll Fire Services and Oxford County EMS also responded, and the driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers later determined the pickup truck had been stolen outside of Oxford County.

Police have not announced any charges but say the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking witnesses to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceOPPLondonStolen VehicleOxford CountyIngersoll
Flyers
More weekly flyers