Stolen vehicle hits hydro pole, damages several classic vehicles in Ingersoll: OPP

Provincial Police in Oxford County say several classic vehicles were damaged following a series of collisions in Ingersoll involving a stolen pickup truck.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, police say a pickup truck struck a hydro pole before hitting several parked vehicles and crashing through the garage bay door of a business on Bell Street, where the classic vehicles were stored.

Ingersoll Fire Services and Oxford County EMS also responded, and the driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews. The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later determined the pickup truck had been stolen outside of Oxford County.

Police have not announced any charges but say the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking witnesses to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

