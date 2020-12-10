Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kovrig, Spavor have been indicted, tried after 2 years in prison, China says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 6:25 am
Click to play video 'Canadians detained in China ‘both very healthy physically and mentally’: Canadian ambassador to China' Canadians detained in China ‘both very healthy physically and mentally’: Canadian ambassador to China
During a Special Committee hearing on Monday on Canada-China relations, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said that the two Canadians detained in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, are "both very healthy physically and mentally' and that 'they're very, very strong."

China’s Foreign Ministry says two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou have been indicted and tried, but gave no details.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant.

Read more: Kovrig, Spavor remain ‘robust’ after 2 years in Chinese prison: Canadian ambassador

China has said they are being held on suspicion of national security crimes but neither it nor Canada has released specifics about their cases.

Trending Stories

At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been “arrested, indicted and tried,” in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. China says their cases are not connected to Meng’s detention but has consistently linked them to its demands that Meng be immediately released.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Meng WanzhouMichael SpavorMichael KovrigCanada-China relationsCanadians Detained In Chinadetained canadiansMichael Spavor and Michael Kovrig
Flyers
More weekly flyers