Dangerous offender hearing continues in Lethbridge for Trevor Pritchard

Trevor Pritchard has multiple previous convictions for sexually assaulting young girls. A dangerous offender hearing continued in a Lethbridge court on Wednesday to determine if the 35-year-old will go to jail indefinitely.

The hearing started in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays in the process. The hearing resumed this month.

Pritchard has been convicted on various sexual assault, luring and child pornography charges over a 15-year period. Most recently, he was convicted in January of 2019 on charges of sexual assault, luring and possession of child porn.

The case involved two 14-year-old girls and prompted the Crown to seek the dangerous offender hearing before Pritchard is sentenced for this latest conviction.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Tano testified in the hearing on Wednesday. Tano completed two separate psychiatric assessments of Pritchard while he was in custody: one in August 2018 and another in June 2019.

He concluded that Pritchard is at a high risk to reoffend at this time.

Tano said during his assessment, Pritchard often denied what he did to the underage girls and suggested it was he who was lured into the situation.

The doctor also said one of the key risk factors for Pritchard to reoffend is how he gravitates to younger individuals who Pritchard feels don’t judge him or look at him poorly.

Tano did add he feels Pritchard does well with supervision and that from what he could tell, he was not as likely to reoffend if he had 24-hour supervision while out in the community.

It’s expected the Crown will wrap its arguments Thursday. Then it will be the defence’s turn to present.