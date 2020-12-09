SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype explodes during landing after test launch in Texas

Send this page to someone via email

SpaceX‘s Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the company’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The launch was carried by SpaceX on a YouTube livestream.

