World

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype explodes during landing after test launch in Texas

By Staff Reuters
WATCH: SpaceX Starship prototype explodes during landing following high-altitude test

SpaceX‘s Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes after an apparently uneventful test liftoff from the company’s launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Read more: ‘Dragons everywhere’: SpaceX launches new supply ship to International Space Station

The Starship rocket destroyed was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk’s private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.

The launch was carried by SpaceX on a YouTube livestream.

© 2020 Reuters
