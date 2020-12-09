University of New Brunswick campuses going smoke-free in Fall 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The largest university in New Brunswick has announced that its campuses will go smoke-free starting in the fall of 2022.

In a press release on Wednesday, the University of New Brunswick (UNB) announced that it will move to a smoke-free campus after extended consultations with the university’s community.

“The university aims to promote a healthy and safe environment to the community and on its campuses,” the press release reads.

The consultations began in 2017 after UNB’s smoking policy review committee was established and nearly 2,500 members of the university’s community participated in a survey that helped shape the policy.

UNB says tobacco smoke poses a hazard not just to those who smoke cigarettes but also to non-smokers who around them.

Tobacco smoke can be a contributing factor in serious health problems including coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease and various forms of cancer.

“Over the next two years, our focus will be on awareness and cessation support for those who may need it,” reads the university’s press release.

