N.S. RCMP arrest 8 drivers on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Nova Scotia RCMP say they arrested eight people in alcohol-related driving offences on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day last weekend.

Police say that on Dec. 5, four people were arrested for alcohol-impaired driving and four others have been suspended from driving due to blood alcohol level.

In Canada, the legal blood alcohol concentration limit is 80, but suspensions are issued between 50 and 80 in Nova Scotia, according to the province’s website.

The RCMP charged 179 Nova Scotians in October for driving while impaired by alcohol.

The province says individuals who are convicted of impaired driving by having a blood alcohol concentration over 80 will:

Be issued a minimum $1,000 fine.

Be prohibited from driving in Canada for a minimum of one year.

Have their licence revoked under N.S. law for a minimum of one year.

Be subject to licence restoration requirements.

Police say these are the signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed.

Drifting in and out of lanes.

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently.

Making exceptionally wide turns.

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance.

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights.

Disregarding signals and lights.

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly.

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on.

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

Police ask anyone who sees a potentially impaired driver to call 911 and provide a location, a description of the vehicle, a licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction the vehicle is going in and a description of the driver.

