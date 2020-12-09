Rehabilitated bald eagle released back into wild in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains a photo some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A bald eagle found injured east of Peterborough in late November was released back into the wild on Tuesday.

According to David Sharpe, on Nov. 27 he received a call from one of his employees who discovered a bald eagle lying on its back on the Trent River Road, just south of the village of Havelock, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic likely a boon for Ontario wildlife as humans stay home

Sharpe arrived and said he thought the bird was dead.

“This eagle was laying in the ditch — it looked absolutely dead,” said Sharpe. “It was pretty much lifeless. You could tell ever so slightly the feathers were moving on its chest with each breath.”

Story continues below advertisement

This bald eagle which was found injured east of Peterborough in late November. David Sharpe photo

Sharpe, a self-employed contractor with Belmont Custom Cabinetry, said he called Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre in Napanee, 100 kilometres southwest of Havelock, who suggested he bring the bird to the non-profit charity organization, which helps injured and orphaned wildlife

Sue Meech, a director at Sandy Pines, says the bird was unconscious.

“It was completely flat, unconscious and not responding except to pain,” she said. “It wasn’t moving at all. It was completely laid out flat with its head stretched right out.”

She said the bird was placed in an oxygen therapy cage, given an intravenous into its leg and some medication.

“We assume he had been hit by a car,” said Meech. “Medication was used to stop any brain swelling because after any head injuries, it’s the swelling in the brain after the concussion that causes the damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, the next morning, Meech says she was shocked to find the bird standing.

“The next morning he was standing, staring at me,” said Meech. “He just recovered overnight — amazingly well.”

Within a day the eagle was standing, said officials at Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre. Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre

Meech says the incident reminded her of another quick eagle recovery. On average, Sandy Pines treats three to four injured eagles each year.

After 10 days of treatment and care at the centre, Meech called Sharpe to say “Mr. Eagle” was ready for pickup and release.

Sharpe retrieved the eagle, which was in a large dog crate, and released the bird Tuesday at a property just south of where it was found.

“It didn’t take it long to find its way out of there and it’s well on its way,” said Sharpe.

Story continues below advertisement

The eagle was released south of Havelock on Tuesday. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Sharpe says the entire experience was “pretty rewarding.”

“Just in these strange times, a little act of kindness, a good story is something we all need right now,” he said. “I hope someone else sees this eagle and gets some enjoyment from the chance to see it and know we had a little part in it.”