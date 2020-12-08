Sickle Point sale rejected in court: RDOS

Send this page to someone via email

There has been some good news this week for those hoping the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) can buy Sickle Point and turn it into a park.

Another offer to purchase the 4.8-acre property, which is the subject of a court-ordered sale, was rejected by the court on Monday, the regional district said.

According to RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell, the rejected offer was for $2.1 million, well below the listed price of $2.95 million.

While Newell said he doesn’t know if the land will be put back on the market, the regional district is continuing to work towards borrowing up to $3.5 million to purchase the land.

Newell said the regional district is hoping to seek permission from Kaleden area voters for the borrowing through the alternative approval process.

That process would mean the borrowing would go ahead unless 10 per cent of voters register an objection.

Sickle Point is an undeveloped waterfront property on the shore of Skaha Lake that is beloved by many local residents.

They are hoping that the privately-owned land can be purchased by the regional district to save the natural area from possible development.

The Kaleden Community Association has initiated a fundraising program to assist in the purchase and has $250,000 committed from supporters.

— With files from Shelby Thom