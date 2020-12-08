2 security guards charged after woman dies following interaction at Toronto hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two security guards have been charged after a woman died following an interaction at a downtown hospital earlier this year.

Officers said that on May 11, security guards at Toronto General Hospital “had a physical interaction” with a woman who was a patient.

During the incident, police said she went into medical distress and was pronounced dead on May 27.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Danielle Stephanie Warriner.

1208 15:00 Arrests Made In Death Investigation, Man And Woman Face Chgs https://t.co/V1T9Su2aam — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, police announced that the two security guards allegedly involved in the incident were arrested late last month.

“To have this happen while Ms. Warriner was a patient in our hospital is disturbing and distressing to everyone – and the impact of the loss to her family is devastating,” a statement from University Health Network, which oversees Toronto General Hospital, said on Nov. 20.

“Our obligation now is to Ms. Warriner’s family. When all of the investigations are concluded, we will offer to meet with the family to go over what we have learned, the recommendations from the investigations, and the actions we must take in response.”

Amanda Rojas-Silva, 42, and Shane Hutley, 35, were charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Officers said they’re continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

