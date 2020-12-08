Menu

Canada

Not so merry: St. Thomas Police say thief stole Christmas presents

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Presents underneath the Christmas tree.
Presents underneath the Christmas tree. Getty Images

St. Thomas Police are investigating after they say a thief broke into an apartment and made off with a family’s Christmas presents.

Police say on Dec. 2 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., a person broke into the ground floor of an apartment building on Confederation Drive in St. Thomas.

The residents were not home at the time and police say the thief entered through the patio door.

Several boxed and wrapped Christmas gifts were taken from under the tree.

Anyone with information about this break and enter or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS and refer to case #ST20020480.

