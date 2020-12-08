Menu

Crime

Man who attacked Edmonton woman with crowbar in 2017 going to jail

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 8, 2020 1:49 pm
Click to play video 'Victim of vicious Edmonton road rage attack speaks' Victim of vicious Edmonton road rage attack speaks
We are hearing tonight from the woman whose arms were broken during a violent road rage assault with a crowbar. Julia Wong has her story – Apr 13, 2017

An Edmonton man who was found guilty of attacking a woman with a crowbar in 2017 is heading to jail after losing his conviction appeal.

Jared Matthew Eliasson broke both of the woman’s arms after she honked at him for stopping his car in the middle of a residential street. He was found guilty and sentenced to three and a half years in jail in 2019.

Read more: Man guilty of aggravated assault in Edmonton road rage attack

Eliasson appealed his conviction, saying the woman’s injuries were more consistent with a fall than an attack.

On Tuesday, the appeal court unanimously rejected the claim.

Click to play video 'Man found guilty of aggravated assault in Edmonton road rage attack' Man found guilty of aggravated assault in Edmonton road rage attack
Man found guilty of aggravated assault in Edmonton road rage attack – Apr 12, 2019

Court heard Eliasson showed no remorse and will be attempting to appeal his sentence next.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a police news release in 2017, the 34-year-old victim was driving home in the area of 76 Avenue and 87 Street the morning of March 7 when the attack happened.

Read more: Edmonton man receives 3.5-year sentence for attacking woman in 2017 road rage incident

After honking and going around Eliasson, police said he ran up and struck her on both arms with a crowbar after she got out of her car.

Police believe he was aiming at her head, but said she was able to block the blows with her arms.

The woman suffered two broken arms and had to undergo surgery.

