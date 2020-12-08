Man who attacked Edmonton woman with crowbar in 2017 going to jail

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man who was found guilty of attacking a woman with a crowbar in 2017 is heading to jail after losing his conviction appeal.

Jared Matthew Eliasson broke both of the woman’s arms after she honked at him for stopping his car in the middle of a residential street. He was found guilty and sentenced to three and a half years in jail in 2019.

Eliasson appealed his conviction, saying the woman’s injuries were more consistent with a fall than an attack.

On Tuesday, the appeal court unanimously rejected the claim.

Court heard Eliasson showed no remorse and will be attempting to appeal his sentence next.

According to a police news release in 2017, the 34-year-old victim was driving home in the area of 76 Avenue and 87 Street the morning of March 7 when the attack happened.

After honking and going around Eliasson, police said he ran up and struck her on both arms with a crowbar after she got out of her car.

Police believe he was aiming at her head, but said she was able to block the blows with her arms.

The woman suffered two broken arms and had to undergo surgery.