Sydney Airport no longer has any flights after Air Canada pulls service as of Jan. 11

Air Canada is suspending all flights to and from the Sydney Airport at the start of the new year.

It’s the latest blow to an airport that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying travel restrictions.

In a release issued Tuesday, the CEO of J.A. McCurdy Sydney Airport said Air Canada informed him that all flights between Toronto and Sydney and between Halifax and Sydney will halt on Jan. 11, 2021, as a result of low passenger demand

“This is a massive blow, absolutely catastrophic to Cape Breton Island,” said Mike MacKinnon in the press release.

“Our airport has been repeatedly slashed by air service cuts ever since the pandemic began. … On top of the recent WestJet route suspensions, (this) is effectively the final nail in the coffin for air service to/from our community for the foreseeable future.” Tweet This

Before the pandemic, J.A. McCurdy Sydney Airport received flights from both Air Canada and WestJet with service from Halifax and Toronto as well as seasonal flights from Montreal.

But with WestJet’s decision in October to suspend 80 per cent of the airline’s capacity in Atlantic Canada, the airport is now in dire straits.

The decision by Air Canada effectively means the second-largest city in Nova Scotia no longer receives any flights from major carriers.

MacKinnon is once again issuing a call for the federal government to support the aviation industry, which has suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He says nothing has been done to remove the barriers to domestic travel in Atlantic Canada despite watching the “industry collapse route by route and station by station.”

“I am holding onto a glimmer of hope that our airport will get back up and running again after winter hibernation,” MacKinnon said.

“I do know that this will take a coordinated approach with help from our province to implement testing and financial support from the federal government for our airline partners.”

As well as the cuts to Sydney, the Atlantic Canada Airports Association says Air Canada has suspended all flights in Saint John and four routes in Fredericton, Charlottetown, Halifax and Deer Lake, N.L.

A request for comment with Air Canada was not immediately returned.

