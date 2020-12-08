More than 200 gently used winter coats donated for No Cold Shoulder campaign in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

More than 200 used winter coats were donated for the recent “No Cold Shoulder” campaign in support of Cameron House in Peterborough.

Throughout November, residents dropped off gently used coats at Cahill’s Outerwear Shop on 134 Hunter St. W. The business cleaned the coats and recently delivered them to the Cameron House women’s shelter. The shelter provides emergency, short-term shelter for women experiencing homelessness.

“We were pleased to see so many of our customers and new people come into the store who simply wanted to help keep people warm this winter,” Rob Cahill said. “Having been away from Peterborough for 25 years, this campaign reminded me about the generosity that exists in our community.”

Some of the coats were also donated to other local charities looking for coats, hats and mitts, Cahill said.

“Cameron House would like to thank everyone for their donations,” said Nicole Lacey, Cameron House’s program supervisor. “We are so excited to share these coats with those who are in need of a nice warm coat, especially with the changing weather. What a difference this will make.”

The campaign will continue through to Christmas, Cahill announced Monday.

Women seeking shelter services can call Cameron House at 705-748-4766.