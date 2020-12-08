Thames Valley District School Board reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting an additional five school-related cases of COVID-19 at four of its schools.

The cases were reported Monday evening and Tuesday morning and include:

Westminster Secondary School in London, one case

Elgin Court Public School in St. Thomas, one case

Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, one case

East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer, two cases

All four schools remain open, with school buses operating as usual.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Southwestern Public Health is investigating the cases at Elgin Court, Parkside Collegiate Institute and East Elgin, while the Middlesex-London Health Unit is looking into the case tied to Westminster.

Story continues below advertisement

The board says both public health units are in the process of identifying close contacts “and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.”

Read more: Coronavirus cases reported at 5 schools in London and Middlesex

“If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk,” the board says.

“The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.”

Meanwhile, no additional cases of the coronavirus have been reported in connection with the London District Catholic School Board since Dec. 6 when one case was reported at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (STA) in London.

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.