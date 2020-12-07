Beloved raven missing after break-in at Ecomuseum Zoo now back at home safe

Send this page to someone via email

Kola the raven is back at his home at Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s Ecomuseum Zoo.

“We are very happy to announce that the common raven found by police officers on Saturday morning in a sealed plastic bin near l’Anse-à-l’Orme is indeed Kola,” said David Rodrigue, the ecomuseum’s executive director in a Facebook post Monday evening.

“Even though he was no longer wearing his ID band, a physical examination as well as blood and behavioral tests allowed our team to confirm that it was Kola.”

Kola, a bird with special needs, was discovered missing from his enclosure at the zoo on the morning of Nov. 24, as animal keepers were doing their morning rounds.

Closer inspection of the grounds revealed a large opening in the aviary. Staff also noticed the access gates to the zoo had been broke into as well.

The bird’s disappearance was met with shock and surprise, along with calls for his swift return.

At the time, Rodrigue explained how Kola requires daily medication for a chronic renal condition and is particular about his feeding habits.

Kola joined the zoo family four years ago.

“He came to us from a rehab centre, so he was found with multiple injuries and a broken wing,” Rodrigue said, adding Kola can’t fly very well or very far.

The fear prompted by his disappearance was that Kola wouldn’t survive very long without specialized care.

Despite his recent adventures or misadventures, however, Rodrigue said Kola doesn’t seem to be worse for wear.

“We are relieved to see that he appears to be in good physical shape and that despite the tremendous stress he has been through, he is doing well,” Rodrigue said.

2:09 Life at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue continues amid coronavirus shutdown Life at the Ecomuseum Zoo in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue continues amid coronavirus shutdown – Apr 24, 2020

Kola, however, will remain under close medical observation for the next 40 days.

Rodrigue says it’s important to make sure Kola doesn’t suffer any after-effects stemming from the incident.

Rodrigue thanked Montreal police for ensuring Kola’s safe return and members of the public for sharing the bird’s story.

“Without your support and sharing, Kola might not be back with us. We are very moved to see how committed our community is to animal well-being,” he said.

As for the perpetrator of the crime, Rodrigue said he’s thankful they had “the conscience to ensure that Kola gets the care he needs for his survival.”

Kola’s return marks a much needed happy ending for the community.

“2020 is a very difficult year and this good news warms our hearts more than words can tell,” Rodrigue said.

Security at the zoo was stepped up after the incident, with more security cameras installed and an increase in police patrols.