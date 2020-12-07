Volunteers needed to make 630 CHED Santas Anonymous deliveries happen

It’s the final week before delivery days for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous and volunteers are desperately needed to make it a success.

Three hundred porters, or 75 groups of four, are needed before the weekend. These people will be the ones getting the gifts from inside Santas Depot to the waiting delivery drivers outside.

“This will be a team of four that’ll be assigned to one of the parking stalls,” executive director Lana Nordlund said. “And this team will be the one that goes back and forth to that parking stall, taking the gifts.”

Porters will be expected to bring gifts outside every 10 to 15 minutes and will need to be able to carry two large garbage bags weighing anywhere from 10 to 30 pounds each.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone in the group needs to be at least 16 and one of the members needs to be at least 18. In other years, groups like sports teams and cadets have signed up to fill the porter roles, but with gathering restrictions in place because of COVID-19, the porter teams are just another thing that’s changing about this year’s campaign.

“This is something we don’t want to have slip through the cracks this year. Families are looking forward to this, the children and the adults,” Nordlund said.

“This is the fun part about Christmas. And we need some fun right now.” Tweet This

Volunteers can sign up for the porter positions on the Santas website. Delivery days are Dec. 12 and 13.

Donations still needed

Santas is expecting to provide more than 20,000 Edmonton kids with gifts this year, which is more demand than last year. While a lot of those packages are ready to go, there are still some holes that need filling.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, what we seem to be short of is gifts for one-year-olds that don’t take batteries,” Nordlund said. “So, you know, stacking blocks and little puzzles and things like that.”

1:46 Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous Santas Day encourages Edmontonians to give cash donations to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Also needed are gifts for girls aged 10-12.

“Whether it’s a craft kit or a science kit or something that would complement going with some Lego or a basketball or something, because each child does get a couple of things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Though Santas always welcomes toy donations, right now the charity is looking for monetary donations.

“We have made purchases that we need to pay for in January. Our suppliers are very understanding that way that they know we’re not going to pay our bills right away. So monetary donations are at the top of the list, but we certainly will welcome toy donations, book donations, keeping in mind that all of those have to sit for 72 hours before any of our volunteers will sort them.

“So with delivery on on Saturday and Sunday, time is of the essence right now.” Tweet This

Contactless monetary donations can be made on Santas website and toys and books can be dropped off at 12122 68 St.