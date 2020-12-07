Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police foil alleged plan to drop drugs in London, Ont., jail via drone: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2020 5:00 pm
Police say the arrested men are accused of plotting to use a drone to drop off drugs into the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
Police say the arrested men are accused of plotting to use a drone to drop off drugs into the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. Andrew Graham / Global News

Two men from London, Ont., have been arrested after Middlesex OPP foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Police say the two men, ages 18 and 28, were arrested on Sunday on Meg Drive, a roadway that sits just west of EMDC.

Read more: Canadian resident arrested in relation to massive cannabis bust at U.S. border

At the time of the arrest, the suspects were in possession of a remote-controlled drone, along with a large quantity of various drugs, including Adderall, amphetamines, cannabis, crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, according to police.

Police added that officers also seized a quantity of cash. The two men are accused of plotting to use a drone to drop off drugs inside the south London jail, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
Middlesex OPP say a large quantity of drugs were seized during the arrest, including crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.
Middlesex OPP say a large quantity of drugs were seized during the arrest, including crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl. OPP West Region / Twitter

OPP Const. Kevin Howe told Global News the arrests are the result of a joint investigation that was prompted by information from the public.

Trending Stories

“We have the municipal London city police, we have the provincial OPP and we have information that’s coming in from the public, so it’s showing that it does take the police and the public to work together,” Howe said.

“Not only were we able to get these drugs in our custody, we stopped them from entering the jail system.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Opioid-related deaths steady, outreach agencies report rise in overdoses in London

Both London men face a combined total of 14 charges related to drug trafficking. The 28-year-old faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Click to play video 'Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border' Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border
Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border – Jun 16, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonFentanylCannabisDrug TraffickingDroneCrystal MethCrack Cocainemiddlesex oppdrug smugglingElgin Middlesex Detention CentreEMDCDrone drug drop offSouth London jail
Flyers
More weekly flyers