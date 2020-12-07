Police foil alleged plan to drop drugs in London, Ont., jail via drone: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from London, Ont., have been arrested after Middlesex OPP foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Police say the two men, ages 18 and 28, were arrested on Sunday on Meg Drive, a roadway that sits just west of EMDC.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects were in possession of a remote-controlled drone, along with a large quantity of various drugs, including Adderall, amphetamines, cannabis, crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl, according to police.

Police added that officers also seized a quantity of cash. The two men are accused of plotting to use a drone to drop off drugs inside the south London jail, according to police.

Middlesex OPP say a large quantity of drugs were seized during the arrest, including crack cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl. OPP West Region / Twitter

OPP Const. Kevin Howe told Global News the arrests are the result of a joint investigation that was prompted by information from the public.

“We have the municipal London city police, we have the provincial OPP and we have information that’s coming in from the public, so it’s showing that it does take the police and the public to work together,” Howe said.

“Not only were we able to get these drugs in our custody, we stopped them from entering the jail system.”

Both London men face a combined total of 14 charges related to drug trafficking. The 28-year-old faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

The two men were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

