Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Bare legs attract long arm of the law in Morden, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 5:24 pm
Pinewood, California USA April 15, 2012.
Pinewood, California USA April 15, 2012. Getty Images

Police in Morden have been dealing with an apparent rash of pantlessness this fall, despite dropping temperatures in the Manitoba community.

Investigators in the town of just over 8,600, roughly 103 km southwest of Winnipeg, say they responded to multiple (well, two) reports of men wearing shorts  — that’s right, shorts — in the span of less than two weeks last month.

In the first incident, reported on the Morden Police website, police say a caller reported seeing “a young male wearing only shorts” on Nov. 15.

Read more: Blue Bombers fan fulfills promise, wears pants for 1st time in 18 years after Grey Cup win

The tipster told police the half-panted young man had raised suspicion after he was spotted walking toward the river at Morden Park around 12:37 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police responded and say a resulting investigation found the suspect was doing cold-weather training. No charges were laid.

Click to play video 'Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘shorts guy’ wears pants again after win' Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘shorts guy’ wears pants again after win
Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘shorts guy’ wears pants again after win – Nov 24, 2019

But then another man in shorts was spotted in the community.

Trending Stories

This time police were called when someone noticed “a suspicious male that was only wearing shorts” while walking on Thornhill Street Nov. 26.

Read more: Blue Bombers fan hopes to break 18-year ‘no pants’ streak Sunday

Responding officers located the man, who told investigators he was also doing cold-weather training. Again, no charges were laid.

Police haven’t said if the two incidents are related.

Records from Environment and Climate Change Canada show the average mean temperature in Morden through November was -1.7 C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Bomber fan’s wife: ‘He’s just an idiot’' Bomber fan’s wife: ‘He’s just an idiot’
Bomber fan’s wife: ‘He’s just an idiot’ – Nov 20, 2019

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaWinnipeg crimeMorden ManitobaMordenManitoba policeShortsMorden Police ServiceMorden Shorts
Flyers
More weekly flyers