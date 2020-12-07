Bare legs attract long arm of the law in Morden, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Morden have been dealing with an apparent rash of pantlessness this fall, despite dropping temperatures in the Manitoba community.

Investigators in the town of just over 8,600, roughly 103 km southwest of Winnipeg, say they responded to multiple (well, two) reports of men wearing shorts — that’s right, shorts — in the span of less than two weeks last month.

In the first incident, reported on the Morden Police website, police say a caller reported seeing “a young male wearing only shorts” on Nov. 15.

The tipster told police the half-panted young man had raised suspicion after he was spotted walking toward the river at Morden Park around 12:37 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police responded and say a resulting investigation found the suspect was doing cold-weather training. No charges were laid.

1:13 Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘shorts guy’ wears pants again after win Grey Cup: Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘shorts guy’ wears pants again after win – Nov 24, 2019

But then another man in shorts was spotted in the community.

This time police were called when someone noticed “a suspicious male that was only wearing shorts” while walking on Thornhill Street Nov. 26.

Responding officers located the man, who told investigators he was also doing cold-weather training. Again, no charges were laid.

Police haven’t said if the two incidents are related.

Records from Environment and Climate Change Canada show the average mean temperature in Morden through November was -1.7 C.

Story continues below advertisement

0:45 Bomber fan’s wife: ‘He’s just an idiot’ Bomber fan’s wife: ‘He’s just an idiot’ – Nov 20, 2019